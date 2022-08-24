UH-OH
Lauren Boebert Failed To Disclose Eight Crypto Trades, Violating The STOCK Act
The Lede
The STOCK Act enables you to report transactions of a range of money rather than specific dollar amounts. In her filing for transactions in 2021, Boebert disclosed stocks, cryptocurrencies and funds in a range between $5,000 and $80,000, but neglected to report eight transactions on Robinhood between May 5 and May 7 of 2021.
Key Details
- Boebert routed the transactions through her husband's — Jayson Boebert's — account.
- The transactions comprised of four purchases and four sales, none of which amounted to more than $200 in profits. But failing to report them could garner a fine of $200.
- Kedric Payne, vice president of the Campaign Legal Center, says issues with financial reporting investigated by the Office of Congressional Ethics have usually been dismissed by the House Ethics Committee.