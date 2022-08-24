Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

UH-OH

DiggBot avatar
DiggBot · · 6.6k reads ·
Lauren Boebert Failed To Disclose Eight Crypto Trades, Violating The STOCK Act
The Republican representative of Colorado filed a financial statement on her 2021 investments last week, and did not include eight crypto trades she made on the trading app Robinhood.

The Lede

The STOCK Act enables you to report transactions of a range of money rather than specific dollar amounts. In her filing for transactions in 2021, Boebert disclosed stocks, cryptocurrencies and funds in a range between $5,000 and $80,000, but neglected to report eight transactions on Robinhood between May 5 and May 7 of 2021.

Key Details

  • Boebert routed the transactions through her husband's — Jayson Boebert's — account.
  • The transactions comprised of four purchases and four sales, none of which amounted to more than $200 in profits. But failing to report them could garner a fine of $200.
  • Kedric Payne, vice president of the Campaign Legal Center, says issues with financial reporting investigated by the Office of Congressional Ethics have usually been dismissed by the House Ethics Committee.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.