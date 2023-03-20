heartbreaking
Romance Scammers Are Bilking Americans Out Of $1.3 Billion A Year
The Lede
Romance scams cost Americans a combined $1.3 billion last year, up a whopping 164 percent from 2019 — while the total since the beginning of the pandemic stands at a mind-boggling $3.3 billion. But why are people falling for fake love?
Key Details
- The US Federal Trade Commission says pandemic isolation, online dating and cryptocurrencies have created a "combustible combination for fraud."
- Stacey Wood, a forensic neuropsychology expert, says scammers "really invest in developing a relationship. It may be six months before they ask for money."
- While the pandemic exacerbated the problem, Wood says loneliness is a consistent factor among people who fall for scams. "Psychological validation is a human need and these scammers do a lot of validation."