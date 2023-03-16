grand theft tiktok
Criminals Are Stealing Hundreds Of Thousands Of Kias And Hyundais — And TikTok Is To Blame
The Lede
Car thefts have surged across the US in the last two years — doubling since 2020 in Milwaukee, spiking as much as 157 percent from the second half of 2021 to the second half of 2022 in St. Louis, and with other areas seeing similar increases. The craziest part? It's all because of one viral TikTok video that shows how certain Kia and Hyundai models can be hijacked using just a USB cord.
Key Details
- The "Kia Challenge" videos are removed from the app each time they resurface, but the trick has already spread far and wide. Seventy percent of cars stolen in Milwaukee last year, and 50 percent of those stolen in Chicago this year, were Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
- Seattle city attorney Ann Davison says while the TikTok trend plays a role in the thefts, the blame ultimately lies with the car manufacturers: "Kia and Hyundai chose to cut corners in cost in their least-expensive models in a period of years."