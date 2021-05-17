A MASKER OF IMPORTANCE
You Should Still Mask Up Even If You're Vaccinated If You Have One Of These Conditions
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via cnn.com
The LedeLast week, the CDC issued new guidelines stating that Americans who have been vaccinated for more than two weeks no longer have to wear a mask, except in certain places where masks are still required. The CDC also said that immunocompromised people and those taking medications that suppress their immune system should consult with their doctor on whether they can stop wearing a mask.
Key Details
- Studies have shown that people taking medications to dampen their immune system response derive less protection from COVID-19 vaccines.
- That category includes recent organ transplant recipients and cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.
- However, according to studies, people taking immunosuppressants still produce antibodies to COVID-19 — albeit at a lower level than other people — and that nobody is a "complete non-responder."
