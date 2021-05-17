Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
1105 members

The latest news, analysis and projections for the novel coronavirus pandemic, updated throughout the day.

A MASKER OF IMPORTANCE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via cnn.com

Immunocompromised people should consult with their doctor before they stop wearing masks, even if they have been vaccinated.

The Lede

Last week, the CDC issued new guidelines stating that Americans who have been vaccinated for more than two weeks no longer have to wear a mask, except in certain places where masks are still required. The CDC also said that immunocompromised people and those taking medications that suppress their immune system should consult with their doctor on whether they can stop wearing a mask.

Key Details

  • Studies have shown that people taking medications to dampen their immune system response derive less protection from COVID-19 vaccines.
  • That category includes recent organ transplant recipients and cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.
  • However, according to studies, people taking immunosuppressants still produce antibodies to COVID-19 — albeit at a lower level than other people — and that nobody is a "complete non-responder."

Comments