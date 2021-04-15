GIMME A BOOST
You'll Probably Need A COVID-19 Booster Shot Within A Year
Submitted by Molly Bradley via gizmodo.com
The LedeThe chief science officer of President Biden's COVID-19 task force, David Kessler, and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla both said we likely need to get regular booster shots going forward.
Key Details
- The model for COVID-19 booster shots would be similar to what we do for viral diseases like polio and the flu, which each have their own vaccine schedules.
- Clinical data show that immunity holds up for at least 6 months post-vaccine and is effective against current variants. But further variants may be better able to dodge our immunity.
- Bourla says it's likely that we'll need a third vaccine in the next year after we complete our first set of doses — and potentially an annual vaccine after that.
