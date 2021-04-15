Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Submitted by Molly Bradley via gizmodo.com

It's likely we're going to need regular follow-up COVID-19 shots to boost the immunity we get from the first round of vaccines, and to help protect us against variants, experts said on Thursday.

The chief science officer of President Biden's COVID-19 task force, David Kessler, and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla both said we likely need to get regular booster shots going forward.

  • The model for COVID-19 booster shots would be similar to what we do for viral diseases like polio and the flu, which each have their own vaccine schedules.
  • Clinical data show that immunity holds up for at least 6 months post-vaccine and is effective against current variants. But further variants may be better able to dodge our immunity.
  • Bourla says it's likely that we'll need a third vaccine in the next year after we complete our first set of doses — and potentially an annual vaccine after that.

