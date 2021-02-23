306
+ digg
HOT SHOT
You Got The Vaccine! What Can You Do Now?
A guide to America's awkward, semi-vaccinated months.
The LedeWhile getting the COVID-19 vaccine prevents you from getting seriously sick from COVID-19, it still might leave you at risk of infecting others.
Key Details
- We still don't know if people vaccinated against COVID-19 can spread it to others, though early studies seem to indicate they stop some transmission.
- According to an expert, vaccinated people should monitor three metrics: daily new cases per 100,000 people, the virus transmission rate and the test positivity rate in your community.
- People can feel safer about getting back to normal with the routines they had before the pandemic only when all these rates have dropped significantly.
Comments
Login to leave comment