HOT SHOT

Submitted by James Crugnale
A guide to America's awkward, semi-vaccinated months.

The Lede

While getting the COVID-19 vaccine prevents you from getting seriously sick from COVID-19, it still might leave you at risk of infecting others.

Key Details

  • We still don't know if people vaccinated against COVID-19 can spread it to others, though early studies seem to indicate they stop some transmission.
  • According to an expert, vaccinated people should monitor three metrics: daily new cases per 100,000 people, the virus transmission rate and the test positivity rate in your community.
  • People can feel safer about getting back to normal with the routines they had before the pandemic only when all these rates have dropped significantly.

