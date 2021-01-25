23
THE FLOOR IS LLAMA
Why Worried Coronavirus Hunters Are Keeping A Close Eye On Camels
In northern Kenya, researchers are working to prevent Mers, a coronavirus 10 times deadlier than COVID-19, from jumping to humans from camels again. But climate change is making their job more difficult.
The LedeBecause COVID-19 and other similar viruses — bird and swine flus, for example — originated in animals before infecting humans, scientists are looking out for other animal viruses that might do the same. Because many countries rely heavily on camels, who thus come into direct contact with humans, Mers (Middle East respiratory syndrome) could give rise to the next pandemic.
Key Details
- Mers was discovered in Saudi Arabia in 2012. By 2016, the WHO had identified 1,761 lab-confirmed cases of Mers and at least 629 deaths.
- An outbreak at a hospital in late 2016 demonstrated that the virus wasn't just infecting camel herders: anyone could be susceptible to Mers.
- With more climate change–induced droughts, herders are relying more on camels since they don't require as much water. The increased contact with camels means a greater opportunity for Mers to spread.
