34
+ digg
STILL A LONG ROAD AHEAD

Submitted by James Crugnale
New estimates suggest the vaccine rollout is no match for the severity of the US outbreak, and stricter social distancing measures are needed to reduce infections.

The Lede

If social distancing measures are relaxed too soon, infections will spike, according to a model by scientists at Columbia University.

Key Details

  • We're still months away from enough people in the US being vaccinated that we can back to normal, the study found.
  • Some regions of the US are so infected, it's too late for the vaccine to have a significant effect: the pandemic will have to burn out on its own without new people to infect.
  • Experts advise Americans to continue social distancing until late July.

Comments

Other articles and videos you might like

0
+ digg
AN AMERICAN TRADITON

Submitted by Digg Editors
Over 10 million people have received a single dose of the vaccine, of which only a handful have suffered an allergic reaction as a side effect. The American system makes it tough for those who want to pursue legal action against the pharma companies for their adverse experience.