STILL A LONG ROAD AHEAD
Why Vaccines Alone Will Not End The Pandemic
New estimates suggest the vaccine rollout is no match for the severity of the US outbreak, and stricter social distancing measures are needed to reduce infections.
The LedeIf social distancing measures are relaxed too soon, infections will spike, according to a model by scientists at Columbia University.
Key Details
- We're still months away from enough people in the US being vaccinated that we can back to normal, the study found.
- Some regions of the US are so infected, it's too late for the vaccine to have a significant effect: the pandemic will have to burn out on its own without new people to infect.
- Experts advise Americans to continue social distancing until late July.
