TWO WEEKS' NOTICE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via mashable.com

Here's why you shouldn't consider yourself fully vaccinated until two weeks after receiving your second dose (or first, in the case of Johnson & Johnson).

The Lede

Only after two weeks does your immune system produce antibodies at a level that can effectively block COVID-19 infection.

Key Details

  • The fullest protection comes two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
  • With two-shot vaccines, the first shot is a "priming" shot meant to wake up the immune system, while the second shot dramatically increases the immune response.
  • Currently, results from clinical trials show that the antibodies produced by the vaccines remain largely effective at least six months after vaccination.

Comments