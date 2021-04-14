TWO WEEKS' NOTICE
Why The COVID-19 Vaccines Take Two Weeks To Be Fully Effective
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via mashable.com
The LedeOnly after two weeks does your immune system produce antibodies at a level that can effectively block COVID-19 infection.
Key Details
- The fullest protection comes two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
- With two-shot vaccines, the first shot is a "priming" shot meant to wake up the immune system, while the second shot dramatically increases the immune response.
- Currently, results from clinical trials show that the antibodies produced by the vaccines remain largely effective at least six months after vaccination.
Comments