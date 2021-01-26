8
A PRODUCTION BOTTLENECK
Why N95 Masks Are Still In Short Supply In The US
Early in the pandemic, shortages of N95 respirators and other medical gear prompted panic across the world. A year later, the masks still aren't widely available to US consumers.
In Italy, we use Italy-manufactured ffp3 rated masks. They are the current "gold standard"...99% effective. They cost 3 USD each.
These have been available to the public online for over 6 months.
Biden needs to replace staff encouraging ffp2 N95 production with staff who understand the evolving constellation.