Why Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Is Probably The Best Shot
Some people might prefer Johnson & Johnson's shot because it was tested on variants, has milder side effects, and is easier to get.
The LedeWhile Moderna and Pfizer's two-shot vaccines have better efficacies, Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine has many upsides.
Key Details
- The J&J vaccine has fewer side effects than its competitors and doesn't require a day of rest.
- The vaccine has been shown to be effective in trials with young people. The FDA also says there's evidence the shot stops asymptomatic transmission.
- It's the only vaccine proven to work against variants of COVID-19, including the B.1.351 variant in South Africa where the vaccine was 64% effective.
