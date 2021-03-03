80
+ digg
YOU ONLY GET ONE SHOT

Submitted by James Crugnale
Some people might prefer Johnson & Johnson's shot because it was tested on variants, has milder side effects, and is easier to get.

The Lede

While Moderna and Pfizer's two-shot vaccines have better efficacies, Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine has many upsides.

Key Details

  • The J&J vaccine has fewer side effects than its competitors and doesn't require a day of rest.
  • The vaccine has been shown to be effective in trials with young people. The FDA also says there's evidence the shot stops asymptomatic transmission.
  • It's the only vaccine proven to work against variants of COVID-19, including the B.1.351 variant in South Africa where the vaccine was 64% effective.

Comments

Other articles and videos you might like

3
+ digg
ANTIBODY AVENGER

Submitted by Digg Editors
Vaccines are rolling out with increasing speed, but we'll also need effective treatments, because new coronavirus cases will be a worldwide reality for years to come. Enter Jacob Glanville, a maverick San Francisco immunologist who believes he's found an unparalleled path to healing.