DON'T FEEL LEFT OUT

Submitted by Adwait via npr.org

It's okay not to experience side effects after getting vaccinated, as it does not signal a failed immune response. Trials show that people displaying mild or even no side effects are equally well protected.

The Lede

Studies show that younger people have a more robust immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. Common side effects including chills, fever and headaches could be due to high levels of antibodies in certain individuals.

Key Details

  • It's estimated that half of the patients receiving Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, especially women, felt uneasy and had body aches and fever.
  • Older people have less functional toll-like receptors (proteins in some immune cells), which may be responsible for vaccine side effects. This coupled with other ailments could slow down the vaccine response in some.
  • Other high-volume vaccines that prevent hepatitis B and bacterial pneumonia are very effective but do not produce strong side effects.

