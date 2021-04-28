DON'T FEEL LEFT OUT
Why It's OK If You Don't Have COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects
The LedeStudies show that younger people have a more robust immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. Common side effects including chills, fever and headaches could be due to high levels of antibodies in certain individuals.
Key Details
- It's estimated that half of the patients receiving Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, especially women, felt uneasy and had body aches and fever.
- Older people have less functional toll-like receptors (proteins in some immune cells), which may be responsible for vaccine side effects. This coupled with other ailments could slow down the vaccine response in some.
- Other high-volume vaccines that prevent hepatitis B and bacterial pneumonia are very effective but do not produce strong side effects.
