ONE STEP FORWARD, TWO STEPS BACK
Why Exercising Is So Tricky After COVID-19
Experts say not to resume exercise too soon. But what's "too soon"?
The LedeResearchers and physicians still don't understand the full breadth of damage caused to the body by the coronavirus, but they agree that people who've had COVID-19 should not resume normal exercise until the body has had sufficient time to recover.
Key Details
- Some doctors have advised COVID-positive patients to avoid all exercise while symptomatic.
- SARS-CoV-2 damages the heart and lungs, and a hasty return to exercise may further strain the organs and impair recovery.
- A document published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine advises a cautious return to exercise post-infection: for 15 minutes at less than 70% of one's maximum heart rate for 2+ days before ramping up.
