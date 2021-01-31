15
GOLDEN LINING
Why Even A 66 Percent Effective Vaccine Is Such Good News
The exact efficacy might not matter as much as the increased ease of distribution.
The LedeTrial results show Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to be 66% effective, i.e. less effective than Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccines. Though it's natural to assume that a vaccine with a lower percentage of efficacy is inferior to one with a higher percentage, it's not the only measure that counts when it comes to a vaccine's usefulness — and "efficacy" is more nuanced than you think.
Key Details
- Some of the benefits of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine are that it requires just one dose, rather than Moderna and Pfizer's two, and that it can be stored in a regular refrigerator.
- The efficacy of J&J's vaccine is actually 72% in the US but 57% in South Africa, meaning it's quite effective against the original virus but less so against new strains.
- Crucially, the vaccine is 85% effective against severe disease: none of the participants in the trial who got the shot were hospitalized or died.
