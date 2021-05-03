Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via khn.org

Almost 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been wasted as of late March. According to CDC records, CVS and Walgreens are responsible for nearly 75% of the waste.

The Lede

Early in the vaccine rollout, CVS and Walgreens were tasked with vaccinating the residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Critics believe that the majority of vaccine waste occurred during this period due to poor planning. Politicians have criticized the two pharmacy chains' vaccination efforts as being too slow and ineffective.

Key Details

  • Both CVS and Walgreens reps have stated that they've tried their best to minimize vaccine waste. According to Walgreens, the wasted doses amount to less than 0.5% of vaccines the company has administered.
  • Causes for vaccine waste include broken syringes, storage errors, and most often, people not showing up for their vaccination appointments.
  • Overall, the waste of vaccines has been minimal. 147.6 million doses have been administered as of March 30, with 182,874 wasted doses having been reported.

