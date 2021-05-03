DOSE OF REALITY
Why CVS And Walgreens Wasted More Vaccine Doses Than Any State
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via khn.org
The LedeEarly in the vaccine rollout, CVS and Walgreens were tasked with vaccinating the residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Critics believe that the majority of vaccine waste occurred during this period due to poor planning. Politicians have criticized the two pharmacy chains' vaccination efforts as being too slow and ineffective.
Key Details
- Both CVS and Walgreens reps have stated that they've tried their best to minimize vaccine waste. According to Walgreens, the wasted doses amount to less than 0.5% of vaccines the company has administered.
- Causes for vaccine waste include broken syringes, storage errors, and most often, people not showing up for their vaccination appointments.
- Overall, the waste of vaccines has been minimal. 147.6 million doses have been administered as of March 30, with 182,874 wasted doses having been reported.
