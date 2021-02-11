221
THE BEGINNING OF THE END
Why COVID-19 Cases Are Falling So Fast
Four reasons: social distancing, seasonality, seroprevalence and shots.
The LedeAlthough many forecasts had projected the continued growth of COVID-19 cases in the US through the winter, the number of new daily cases is plummeting, with hospitalizations having decreased by half since mid-January. A decline in testing cannot explain current trends — but here's what can.
Key Details
- With the holidays behind us, Americans are traveling less.
- The virus may be seasonal — thriving during the winter months when the air is cold and dry and when humans congregate indoors — although February's bitter cold makes this explanation seem unlikely.
- 15–30% of Americans have antibodies from previous infections, and around 10% of adults have been vaccinated, meaning about one-third of American adults are somewhat protected from at least the original strain of the virus.
Comments
