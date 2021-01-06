17
WHAT THE NUTMEG STATE IS DOING RIGHT
Why Connecticut Is Winning The Vaccination Rollout
The vaccine rollout in the United States is progressing — albeit not as quickly as anyone would like. But some states are getting shots into arms faster than others. Connecticut is one of those states.
The LedeConnecticut has been one of the biggest COVID-19 vaccine success stories because the state allows for more flexibility in who qualifies for a vaccine instead of strictly adhering to a preset roadmap for how vaccines should be distributed.
Key Details
- The state is on track to complete the first doses for all nursing home residents and staff.
- The state developed a "just-in-time inventory" system where unused doses of vaccine at a given location can be transferred to other facilities where there is demand.
- The state is also letting health care facilities determine who qualifies as a "phase one vaccine candidate."
