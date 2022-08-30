Popular
THE LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY

Who Gets Long COVID, Visualized

As we learn more about long COVID, we're starting to identify the populations in which it's most likely to present. Here's a chart with what we know about long COVID in the US.

Over the course of the pandemic, the phenomenon we now know as "long COVID" began to emerge: prolonged symptoms following a COVID-19 infection that can include headaches, insomnia, changes in taste or smell, brain fog, respiratory and digestive issues.

Anecdotal evidence of long COVID abounds, but we're beginning to try and understand it more scientifically. Statista collected information on people who have reported experiencing long COVID and created a chart to visualize it by the numbers.


Key Takeaways

  • In the US, 14.8 percent of adults say they've experienced long COVID during the pandemic.

  • More women seem to experience long COVID than men, with 18.2 percent of women reporting the condition compared to 11.3 percent of men.

  • The age group most susceptible to long COVID are people aged 40–49 years old.


who gets long covid chart



Via Statista.

