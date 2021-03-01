244
THE VAX FACTOR

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
The US is engaged in a massive effort to vaccinate the bulk of its population against COVID-19. But some states are working faster than others.

The Lede

Since vaccines became available in December, the US has vaccinated 15.3% of its population and administered more than 76 million doses. States such as Alaska and New Mexico are ahead of the curve, having vaccinated more than 20% of their population, while states such as Utah and Georgia and territories including Puerto Rico and Micronesia have lagged behind.

Key Details

  • Although states receive vaccine allocations from the federal government on a weekly basis, it is up to the state governments to decide how they are going to distribute the vaccines to their residents.
  • Some state officials have argued that the figures from the CDC don't accurately reflect the number of doses that have actually been administered.
  • President Joe Biden has declared his wish to have more than 100 million doses administered in the first 100 days of his presidency.

Comments

