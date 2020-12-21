26
Submitted by Molly Bradley
As vaccines roll out, the US will face a choice about what to learn and what to forget.

Two vaccines have been developed and are being rolled out right now, but it will be a long time before everyone is vaccinated — and the damage the pandemic has done so far, and will continue to do, will have lasting effects.

  • One of the challenges in 2021 will be rolling out the vaccine: making enough doses and building a sustainable supply chain are problems yet to be solved.
  • Americans must also agree to be vaccinated. Scientists say that more than 50–70% of the country will need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. The virus will continue to mutate, too, so we'll need to move fast.
  • Because COVID put both industries and people's personal lives on hold, it has widened gaps in gender, race, wealth and education.

