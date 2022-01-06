'PREPARE FOR A BUMPY JANUARY'
When Epidemiologists Expect Omicron To Peak, Visualized
Submitted by James Crugnale via nytimes.com
The Lede
Shaman and his team expect the United States will observe more COVID-19 cases in January than in any previous month of the pandemic. "Everyone should expect an intense month of disruption," he notes. "Still, the familiar advice remains the best: get vaccinated, get booster shots and prepare for a bumpy January."
Key Details
- Shaman says it will be important to "monitor whether the steep rise of Omicron cases is followed by a rapid decline, as has been seen in South Africa."
- This is not guaranteed, Shaman observes, as South Africa "has a younger population compared to the US, and younger people are more likely to have mild, undetected infections." The country is also experiencing summer, which makes transmission lower.
- COVID-19 could remain prevalent if mutations like Omicron continue, with multiple outbreaks a year.
Additional Thoughts
Some thoughts on January with Omicron in the US: Here’s When We Expect Omicron to Peak https://t.co/jbbYmIMzdA— Jeffrey Shaman (@ShamanJeffrey) January 6, 2022
Lots more that could have been discussed: rapid replication within host, potentially shortened latency, immune erosion and phylogenetics, severity of future variants
The NYT COVID spiral chart aka "tapeworm of doom" that's stirring such strong reactions is a polar steamgraph with angle encoding day of the year clockwise, radial position increasing from Jan 2020, and width encoding number of confirmed cases. https://t.co/ChHqv43utj pic.twitter.com/BTQqwastez— Ben Jones (@DataRemixed) January 7, 2022
