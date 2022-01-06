Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'PREPARE FOR A BUMPY JANUARY'

Submitted by James Crugnale via nytimes.com

When Epidemiologists Expect Omicron To Peak, Visualized
Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious disease modeler and epidemiologist at Columbia University, plots out in a data visualization when he believes Omicron will peak in the United States.

The Lede

Shaman and his team expect the United States will observe more COVID-19 cases in January than in any previous month of the pandemic. "Everyone should expect an intense month of disruption," he notes. "Still, the familiar advice remains the best: get vaccinated, get booster shots and prepare for a bumpy January."

Key Details

  • Shaman says it will be important to "monitor whether the steep rise of Omicron cases is followed by a rapid decline, as has been seen in South Africa."
  • This is not guaranteed, Shaman observes, as South Africa "has a younger population compared to the US, and younger people are more likely to have mild, undetected infections." The country is also experiencing summer, which makes transmission lower.
  • COVID-19 could remain prevalent if mutations like Omicron continue, with multiple outbreaks a year.

Additional Thoughts

