HERD SO GOOD
When Could The United States Reach Herd Immunity? It's Complicated
See how vaccines, distancing measures and the rise of coronavirus variants affect projections for herd immunity and when we might reach it.
The LedeHow quickly can the United States achieve herd immunity against COVID-19? There are numerous factors that need to be considered in estimating the path to reaching a significant resistance against the virus.
Key Details
- 15 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated, and 1.7 million shots are being administered per day.
- Experts believe that pace can be doubled if new vaccines get approved.
- If our current vaccination pace increased to 3 million shots per day, herd immunity could be achieved by May.
