THIS MEANS WARP

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Operation Warp Speed successfully helped develop a vaccine in record time, but it did not develop a plan for last-mile delivery — and Americans' lives are at stake.

Glitchy technology and the absence of a coordinated vaccine and immunization plan from the federal government have made it extremely difficult for people to schedule vaccine appointments.

  • Users have had trouble finding vaccination locations and scheduling appointments via registration systems implemented by state governments.
  • In the case of New York's website, two-factor authentication and a six-step process led to some people spending four or more hours trying to get an appointment.
  • The amount of personal data needed to sign up for a vaccine in many current systems may also deter people from registering.

