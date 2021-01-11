8
'When Can I Schedule A COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment?' Why The Government Can't Answer This Simple Question
Operation Warp Speed successfully helped develop a vaccine in record time, but it did not develop a plan for last-mile delivery — and Americans' lives are at stake.
The LedeGlitchy technology and the absence of a coordinated vaccine and immunization plan from the federal government have made it extremely difficult for people to schedule vaccine appointments.
Key Details
- Users have had trouble finding vaccination locations and scheduling appointments via registration systems implemented by state governments.
- In the case of New York's website, two-factor authentication and a six-step process led to some people spending four or more hours trying to get an appointment.
- The amount of personal data needed to sign up for a vaccine in many current systems may also deter people from registering.
