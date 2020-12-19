27
THEME AND VARIATION
What We Know So Far About The New Variant Of The Coronavirus Spreading In The UK
A newly identified variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus appears to be more contagious than established ones. Here's what scientists know.
The LedeThe COVID-19 virus has mutated a number of times in the past year, but this particular series of 23 mutations — manifesting in a variant known as B.1.1.7 — have added up to something more distinct than the other variants, which may affect how the virus spreads and therefore how contagious it is.
Key Details
- A London epidemiologist estimates that B.1.1.7 has an increased transmission rate of 50 to 70 percent relative to other UK variants. The high transmission rate could be because this variant affects children more than prior strains.
- It doesn't seem like it causes more severe symptoms than the predominant strain of COVID-19, but it's not out of the question for variants arising around the world.
- The same measures we use now — masks, distancing, sanitizing — are still effective against B.1.1.7.
