What Is Myocarditis, And How Is It Linked To COVID-19 And The Vaccines?
Myocarditis is an inflammation of the myocardium (heart muscle) as an immune response to triggers such as viral infections, certain medicines, autoimmune diseases or environmental conditions. It occurs most often in younger males, is mild and resolves quickly. A very small number of cases show an association between myocarditis and COVID-19 vaccination. Experts assert that the risks of COVID-19 outweigh those of developing myocarditis as a result of vaccination.
Key Details
- The CDC lists myocarditis as a "serious type of adverse event after COVID-19 vaccination" after cases were reported after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.
- Myocarditis often occurs in males between puberty and their thirties, and studies show that for every million vaccine doses there were roughly 52 Pfizer and 56 Moderna cases of myocarditis in men aged 18-24.
- One study showed that the risk of myocarditis was higher after a COVID infection rather than a vaccine dose.
