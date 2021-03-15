133
Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
Everyone will have heard of the situation in Europe right now, with a whole list of countries suspending dosing of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine. But getting clarity on this is another thing entirely.

The Lede

Following a bungled rollout which led to questions about its efficacy, the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine is facing renewed scrutiny this week following a handful of reports of vaccine recipients having blood clotting problems. So what is going on with the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine?

Key Details

  • Between the botched rollout, an efficacy that's slightly less than other vaccines' and suspensions across Europe, public confidence in the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine has dipped, though not necessarily for good reason.
  • There's no indication that recipients are at greater risk for vascular problems, and the European Medicines Agency and WHO have signed off on the vaccine.
  • With COVID cases on the rise in Europe, suspending the use of this vaccine at this point may result in more people dying.

Comments

