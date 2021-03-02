103
NOT THROWING AWAY MY SHOT
What The CDC Will Likely Say You Can — And Cannot — Do If You're Vaccinated
The CDC will soon issue guidelines for what the fully vaccinated can and cannot do. They will not be prescriptive, and people will still need to take precautions, but they should give the vaccinated some freedom.
The LedeBecause it's going to take time for everyone to get vaccinated, just because you have the vaccine doesn't mean you should feel free to do absolutely anything. That said, there is a lot more you'll be able to do, particularly with other vaccinated people. The Biden administration is still working on guidelines with health experts, but here's what they're expected to include.
Key Details
- Once you're vaccinated, it will be much safer to have small indoor gatherings with other vaccinated people.
- You should still wear your mask out in public, though, to protect the unvaccinated, as vaccinated people may still transit the virus.
- If there's essential travel you need to do, do so with caution and wearing a mask, but it's not yet time to start planning vacations.
