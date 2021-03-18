141
WHICH BAT AND FROM WHERE?
We Still Don't Know For Sure Where The Coronavirus Came From. Here's Why
A year into the pandemic, we know the virus probably came from bats, but how and why it leapt to humans are still unknown.
The LedeThe Hunan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, was originally thought to be the source of the coronavirus, but further research suggested that the outbreak originated elsewhere.
Key Details
- Scientists have concluded the virus isn't likely to have leaked from a lab, due to features indicating that it first circulated in animals.
- While bats are the prime suspect, researchers aren't sure how the bats were first infected and how they transmitted it to other animals. It's also possible the source of the outbreak came from outside of China.
- Scientists hope to make a reasonable origin hypothesis in order to help guide decisions about future outbreaks.
