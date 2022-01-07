HEY, FREE STUFF
USPS Can Deliver Free COVID-19 Tests To Your Home. Here's How To Get Them
Submitted by Molly Bradley via faq.usps.com
The Lede
The USPS rapid test delivery service is part of the Biden administration's effort to make COVID-19 testing more accessible. Per NPR, the White House has said they'll prioritize ZIP codes with particularly high numbers of COVID cases and deaths: they'll make sure they first 20 percent of each day's orders serve those areas. Here's how to order your tests.
Key Details
- You can only place one order per household, but each order contains four rapid tests.
- To get your free tests and for more COVID information, go to covidtests.gov, where you'll find a link to enter your information and place your order, or go directly to the order form linked in the tweet below.
- Tests should ship within 7–12 days. Keep your tracking information in case you need assistance following up on your order.
