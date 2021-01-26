14
FLIGHT RISK
US Handling Of American Evacuees From Wuhan Increased Coronavirus Risks, Watchdog Finds
The special counsel also criticized the Department of Health and Human Services general counsel's office for its "attempts to shame the whistleblower."
The LedeThe Americans brought home a year ago from Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, were met by maskless officials who had no training in infection control. It might have made this crucial point in the burgeoning pandemic far worse than it needed to be.
Key Details
- Officials who met the roughly 200 evacuees were told not to wear protective gear because of "bad optics."
- The whistleblower alleges conflicting instructions delivered by the HHS which led to chaotic and inconsistent interaction with evacuees.
- One evacuee had a public health officer drive her offsite from where the evacuees were being held, and neither wore protective gear in the car. This kind of lapse was the norm in the weeks following the evacuees' return.
