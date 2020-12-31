9
SHUTTING IT DOWN

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new national lockdown for England until at least mid-February to combat a fast-spreading new version of the coronavirus.

The Lede

As COVID hospitalizations reached 26,626 in England on Monday, Johnson ordered schools closed for in-person instruction and restaurants open only for takeout.

Key Details

  • The lockdown is intended to beat back a new, hyper-contagious coronavirus variant that is spreading in a "frustrating and alarming" way.
  • All nonessential shops and businesses were also ordered closed.
  • Also on Monday, Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said she was "more concerned about the situation we face now than [she has] been at any time since March last year."

Comments

