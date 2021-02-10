12
+ digg
NOW HANG ON
UC Berkeley Extends Dorm Lockdown With Police In Dorms And Ban On Solitary Outdoor Exercise
Police officers monitoring dormitory halls, frequent inspections of ID cards — these are among the measures being implemented in a dorm lockdown as UC Berkeley continues to grapple with a spike of COVID-19 cases on campus.
The LedeAn isolation mandate at the university that was supposed to end Monday has been extended for another week, with even more rigid protocol imposed on students living in university dorms.
Key Details
- Students can only leave their dorm rooms for food, to use the bathroom or to seek medical care, including COVID tests.
- The university has banned exercising outdoors, even if students are alone.
- "We are working with the city of Berkeley to determine whether outdoor exercise may be permitted," the university said in a memo. The city of Berkeley's broader county, Alameda County, has not banned outdoor exercise.
Comments
Login to leave comment