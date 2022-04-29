Keeping an eye on COVID
The Way Experts Track Coronavirus In The US Is Changing
566 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via vox.com
The Lede
As the US transitions out of pandemic status and COVID-19 case numbers become less useful, public health experts are focusing on new datasets to understand the country's coronavirus situation, and what must be done next.
Key Details
- Hospital data, particularly ICU numbers, help experts assess the current situation, and identify areas experiencing the most severe illness and the biggest strain on local health systems.
- New data on emerging variants gives an insight into the future of the pandemic, highlighting mutations in the virus that could cause the situation in the US to become more dangerous or complicated.
- Long COVID data allows public health experts to understand the long-term health impacts of coronavirus.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments