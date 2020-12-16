6
UP IN THE AIR

Submitted by James Crugnale
A Times investigation found that vapors from oil and other fluids seep into planes with alarming frequency across all airlines, at times creating chaos and confusion.

The airline industry and government regulators have known about "fume events" for years but have claimed they occurred rarely. A Los Angeles Times investigation found them happening quite frequently among every airline.

  • Airlines have long asked Boeing to install air sensors in their planes, but the company has refused to develop the technology.
  • Boeing executives feared that adding sensors would collect data that could be used against the company by sick passengers and crew in lawsuits.
  • LA Times reporter Kiera Feldman discovered that hundreds of people have become sick after being exposed to toxic fumes inside planes in recent years.

THE BIG PICTURE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
The unemployment rate doesn't tell the whole story. We talked to a panel of economists to find out what other measures can shed light on whether we're in a short-term crisis — or the start of a long recession.
DIET IS NOT A CURE

Submitted by Digg Editors
In the face of so much uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it's tempting to search for answers that might help you regain some sense of control over your life.