UP IN THE AIR
Toxic Chemicals On Planes Add To COVID-19 Travel Woes
A Times investigation found that vapors from oil and other fluids seep into planes with alarming frequency across all airlines, at times creating chaos and confusion.
The LedeThe airline industry and government regulators have known about "fume events" for years but have claimed they occurred rarely. A Los Angeles Times investigation found them happening quite frequently among every airline.
Key Details
- Airlines have long asked Boeing to install air sensors in their planes, but the company has refused to develop the technology.
- Boeing executives feared that adding sensors would collect data that could be used against the company by sick passengers and crew in lawsuits.
- LA Times reporter Kiera Feldman discovered that hundreds of people have become sick after being exposed to toxic fumes inside planes in recent years.
