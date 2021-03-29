246
Three Reasons COVID-19 Cases Are Rising In The United States
Despite 29% of adults having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, cases are skyrocketing. Dr. Calvin Sun, a New York City emergency room doctor, explains why.
The LedeSun says COVID-19 cases are on the rise for three reasons: an increase in variants, states rolling back safety measures and an increase in people traveling.
Key Details
- The virus is mutating and getting better at infecting people.
- Several states, including Mississippi, Texas, Alabama, Arizona, West Virginia, and Connecticut, have begun rolling back COVID-19 restrictions like mask mandates.
- Finally, despite the CDC advising against it, travel is up to some of the highest numbers since the pandemic began.
Comments
