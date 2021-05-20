I'D LIKE TO BUY THE WORLD A VACCINE
Three Reasons Covax, The Fund To Vaccinate The World, Can't Get Doses Out Fast Enough
Submitted by Molly Bradley via vox.com
The LedeOne of the biggest concerns early in the pandemic was that once we had a vaccine, doses would end up almost exclusively in the hands of richer countries. We're now seeing this scenario play out as feared: 1.5 billion vaccines have been administered globally, but only 0.3% of them in low-income countries. Covax, a fund set up by an international collective of health experts, has gotten doses to 124 countries, but they're struggling. Here are three reasons why.
Key Details
- One: not enough money, and not made available fast enough. Richer countries moved quickly to make exclusive deals with companies like Pfizer and Moderna to secure available vaccines, while Covax didn't have the funds to do the same.
- Two: vaccines and their raw materials are still in short supply, and the pandemic itself has slowed production.
- Three: wealthier countries need to stop stockpiling doses and share. With current vaccination rates, they can more than afford to do this.
