This Flight Map Shows A Shocking Amount Of Thanksgiving Travel, Despite CDC Advice
The LedeThe high level of air travel during Thanksgiving week is worrying and will likely lead to spikes in COVID-19 cases during a time when we're facing almost 200,000 new cases every day.
Key Details
- Data from the Flightradar24 app, which tracks flight paths in real time, shows that 6,972 flights were in the air over North America at noon Tuesday.
- That's higher than the 6,815 flights that were in the air on the same travel day in 2018 and only slightly lower than the number last year, 7,630.
- Public health guidelines have warned against traveling during the holidays, with Dr. Anthony Fauci saying traveling "is going to get us into even more trouble than we're in right now."
Comments
Login to leave comment