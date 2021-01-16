594
+ digg
BILL OF HEALTH
These 11 States Rank Worst In Vaccine Rollout, Says CDC
The "light at the end of the tunnel" is here — a COVID-19 vaccine — and yet certain states rank behind others when it comes down to getting shots in arms, bogged down by confusing reservation systems and bad communication.
The LedeHere are the 11 states that have given the fewest doses per 100,000 residents, according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker.
Key Details
- Several Southern states, including Georgia, Mississippi, Virginia and the Carolinas, have been slow to administer the vaccine to residents. Wisconsin, Nevada, California, Arizona and Idaho also make the list.
- Alabama has had the slowest rollout in the country, averaging only 2,051 shots per 100,000 residents.
- States that are ahead of the curve, such as South Dakota and West Virginia, have administered 6,455 and 7,489 doses per every 100,000 residents, respectively, according to CDC's tracker.
Comments
Login to leave comment