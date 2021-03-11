32
DON'T PLAY YOURSELF
There's No Proof The Oxford Vaccine Causes Blood Clots. So Why Are People Worried?
It's human nature to spot patterns in data. But we should be careful about finding causal links where none may exist.
The LedeFollowing a handful of reports of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine recipients developing blood clots, a growing number of European countries have suspended its use pending further investigation. However, there is no proof of causation. Here's what the numbers say.
Key Details
- In an O/AZ trial of 24,000 participants, less than 1% had serious adverse effects, and of that 1%, more had received the placebo than the actual shot.
- Out of 5 million O/AZ vaccinations, just 30 recipients had "thromboembolic events." Statistically, one would expect ~100 deep vein thromboses per week in group of 5 million.
- Experts caution against drawing conclusions on the causality between different events, such as between the MMR vaccine and autism.
Comments
