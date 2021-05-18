DENIAL IS THE WORST
The World Leaders Who Handled The COVID-19 Pandemic The Worst
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via theconversation.com
The LedeThe policies of world leaders who downplayed or denied the severity of the virus outbreak have had deadly consequences. Trump's initial denial of the pandemic and subsequent spreading of misinformation worsened the crisis in the US and disproportionately affected communities of color. Halfway around the world, India is still recording 400K cases per day, which many attribute to Modi's government's refusal to shut down religious festivals and political rallies that became super-spreader events.
Key Details
- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's insistence on only moderately increasing health-related expenditures made it difficult for the country to handle its COVID-19 crisis.
- Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, refused to implement any restrictive measures to stop the virus's spread and continues to insist that the virus is not a threat.
- Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro blocked efforts to promote social distancing and promoted unproven COVID-19 treatments.
