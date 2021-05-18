Picks Video Long Reads Tech
The latest news, analysis and projections for the novel coronavirus pandemic, updated throughout the day.

DENIAL IS THE WORST

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via theconversation.com

From former US President Donald Trump to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here are five heads of state that seriously mishandled their countries' responses to the pandemic.

The Lede

The policies of world leaders who downplayed or denied the severity of the virus outbreak have had deadly consequences. Trump's initial denial of the pandemic and subsequent spreading of misinformation worsened the crisis in the US and disproportionately affected communities of color. Halfway around the world, India is still recording 400K cases per day, which many attribute to Modi's government's refusal to shut down religious festivals and political rallies that became super-spreader events.

Key Details

  • Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's insistence on only moderately increasing health-related expenditures made it difficult for the country to handle its COVID-19 crisis.
  • Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, refused to implement any restrictive measures to stop the virus's spread and continues to insist that the virus is not a threat.
  • Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro blocked efforts to promote social distancing and promoted unproven COVID-19 treatments.

