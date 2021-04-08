AND IT WORKED
A Brief History Of 'Vaccine Passports' In The United States
Submitted by James Crugnale via time.com
The LedeWhile political leaders like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have banned vaccine passports, calling them "unacceptable for either the government or the private sector," history has shown them to be effective in getting shot-wary Americans to get inoculated.
Key Details
- During smallpox outbreaks at the turn of the 20th century, many employers required workers to show proof of inoculation as a condition of employment. Some social gatherings also required proof of vaccination for entry.
- Smallpox vaccination requirements helped encourage vaccine-hesitant populations to get inoculated.
- While such requirements involved curbing some individual freedoms, they helped end the need for quarantines.
