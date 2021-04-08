Picks Video Long Reads Tech
AND IT WORKED

Submitted by James Crugnale via time.com

Although some are crying foul at the notion of COVID-19 vaccine passports, similar "passports" were required at various times and places during the 19th and 20th centuries as the US sought to eradicate smallpox.

The Lede

While political leaders like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have banned vaccine passports, calling them "unacceptable for either the government or the private sector," history has shown them to be effective in getting shot-wary Americans to get inoculated.

Key Details

  • During smallpox outbreaks at the turn of the 20th century, many employers required workers to show proof of inoculation as a condition of employment. Some social gatherings also required proof of vaccination for entry.
  • Smallpox vaccination requirements helped encourage vaccine-hesitant populations to get inoculated.
  • While such requirements involved curbing some individual freedoms, they helped end the need for quarantines.

