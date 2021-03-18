433
HERD ON THE STREET
The Two Barriers Standing In The Way Of Herd Immunity
There's no denying the rising optimism felt by some as state governors expand COVID-19 vaccination access and push to end capacity restrictions on businesses and large gatherings. However, experts are sounding the alarm regarding two barriers keeping the US from a return to normalcy.
The LedeThough states are expanding vaccine eligibility and will continue to do so, some are also ending many of the restrictions that helped keep COVID at bay during the past year. To complicate matters further, there are also two key factors that are keeping the US from reaching herd immunity: COVID-19 variants and people who are either hesitant or unable to get the vaccine.
Key Details
- Over 22% of the total US population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, yet 10 or more states have cases rise this week. Infectious variants like B.1.1.7 could be a factor.
- Some people who are eligible for the vaccine may not be able to take time off to get it, or they may still have concerns due to a lack of clear information.
- As states drop capacity limits and mask mandates, allowing everyone to resume pre-pandemic behavior puts the unvaccinated unduly at risk.
