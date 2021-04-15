TRY, TRY AGAIN
The Three Things We Can Do To Pandemic-Proof America
Submitted by Molly Bradley via newyorker.com
The LedeThe next pandemic could be very different from the coronavirus, so there will always be practical elements we can't anticipate. But the most important things we've learned from this pandemic are about how we track and respond to illness, how efficiently our medical system can mobilize and how we cooperate with the rest of the world.
Key Details
- One area we need to focus on is disease surveillance: we need to be prepared to identify and track viruses before they spread the way COVID did. To do this, we'll need to prepare adequate funding, medical equipment and PPE.
- To develop vaccines as quickly as possible, universities and industry need to work together to implement as much viable research and technology as possible.
- The US can't end a pandemic alone: we need to put politics and profit aside to help other countries obtain vaccines.
Comments