The latest news, analysis and projections for the novel coronavirus pandemic, updated throughout the day.

TRY, TRY AGAIN

Submitted by Molly Bradley via newyorker.com

We've learned a lot from the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic — but we can't improve our response to a future pandemic unless we synthesize what we've learned and apply it. Here are three areas we should focus on.

The Lede

The next pandemic could be very different from the coronavirus, so there will always be practical elements we can't anticipate. But the most important things we've learned from this pandemic are about how we track and respond to illness, how efficiently our medical system can mobilize and how we cooperate with the rest of the world.

Key Details

  • One area we need to focus on is disease surveillance: we need to be prepared to identify and track viruses before they spread the way COVID did. To do this, we'll need to prepare adequate funding, medical equipment and PPE.
  • To develop vaccines as quickly as possible, universities and industry need to work together to implement as much viable research and technology as possible.
  • The US can't end a pandemic alone: we need to put politics and profit aside to help other countries obtain vaccines.

Comments