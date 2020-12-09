202
291,000 DEATHS TO DATE
The Story Behind The Chilling 'Deadliest Days In American History' Meme
COVID-19 daily death tolls are right up there with tolls of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Civil War battles and Pearl Harbor.
The LedeA graphic circulating on the internet that details the death tolls of some of the deadliest events in US history paints a stark picture of how many lives continue to be lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Details
- Since the graphic was created, the COVID-19 death toll from Wednesday, December 9, surpassed the death toll from September 11, 2001, with a reported 3,054 deaths.
- The deadliest day in American history was the result of a 1900 hurricane in Galveston, Texas, which claimed 8,000 lives.
- Twitter user Carey B, credited as the creator of the meme, said she created the graphic so people could see the bigger picture of how deadly COVID-19 has been and continues to be to Americans.
