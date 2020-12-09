202
291,000 DEATHS TO DATE

Submitted by Digg Editors
COVID-19 daily death tolls are right up there with tolls of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Civil War battles and Pearl Harbor.

The Lede

A graphic circulating on the internet that details the death tolls of some of the deadliest events in US history paints a stark picture of how many lives continue to be lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Details

  • Since the graphic was created, the COVID-19 death toll from Wednesday, December 9, surpassed the death toll from September 11, 2001, with a reported 3,054 deaths.
  • The deadliest day in American history was the result of a 1900 hurricane in Galveston, Texas, which claimed 8,000 lives.
  • Twitter user Carey B, credited as the creator of the meme, said she created the graphic so people could see the bigger picture of how deadly COVID-19 has been and continues to be to Americans.

Comments

