MISSISSIPPI NOT DOING SO HOT
The States With The Highest And Lowest Vaccination Rates, Visualized
Submitted by James Crugnale via cnn.com
The LedeVermont leads the US with 62 percent of its population having gotten at least one vaccine dose. Mississippi, on the other hand, has the lowest vaccination rate, with just 32 percent of the population at least partially vaccinated.
Key Details
- Vaccination rates throughout the US have, for the most part, fallen along partisan lines, with blue states seeing the highest inoculation rates and red states seeing the lowest.
- Vermont, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Connecticut and New Hampshire were the states with the highest vaccination rates.
- Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Wyoming and Idaho were the states with the lowest.
