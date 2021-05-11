Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
1097 members

The latest news, analysis and projections for the novel coronavirus pandemic, updated throughout the day.

MISSISSIPPI NOT DOING SO HOT

Submitted by James Crugnale via cnn.com

As of May 11, 46 percent of all Americans have gotten at least their first COVID-19 shot, but vaccination rates vary wildly from state to state, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.

The Lede

Vermont leads the US with 62 percent of its population having gotten at least one vaccine dose. Mississippi, on the other hand, has the lowest vaccination rate, with just 32 percent of the population at least partially vaccinated.

Key Details

  • Vaccination rates throughout the US have, for the most part, fallen along partisan lines, with blue states seeing the highest inoculation rates and red states seeing the lowest.
  • Vermont, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Connecticut and New Hampshire were the states with the highest vaccination rates.
  • Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Wyoming and Idaho were the states with the lowest.

Comments