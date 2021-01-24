Comments

THE GOLD STANDARD

Submitted by Adwait
Getting Americans masked up is a top priority for the Biden administration. Not all masks, however, are created equally.
'IT SOUNDS SCARY BECAUSE IT IS SCARY'

Submitted by Adwait
An Associated Press analysis of federal hospital data shows that since November, the share of US hospitals nearing the breaking point has doubled. More than 40 percent of Americans now live in areas running out of ICU space, with only 15 percent of beds still available.