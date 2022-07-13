The Science Behind Long COVID, Visualized

There's a lot we still don't know about long COVID — what causes it, why some people suffer from it and not others, and why affects the brain, nervous system, gut and more.

Sam McIntyre — @sammc413 on Twitter — created this infographic based on the research available so far after he himself struggled with long COVID. (Click the image to enlarge it.)

Key details:

10–30 percent of adults will experience some form of long COVID after infection. For children, a recent meta-analysis suggested a prevalence of 25.4 percent.

Evidence suggests multiple infections can increase an individual's risk of long COVID.

Seventy-six percent of cases of long COVID happen after a mild COVID infection.

A common and persistent sympton of long COVID is cognitive impairment. A few factors that contribute to this have been identified: reduced bloodflow and elevated neural immune activity can affect cognition, and there are a series of symptoms (sustained microglial reactivity and CCL11 elevation) that create an effect similar to what chemo patients experience that we call "brain fog."

Via Sam McIntyre/Twitter.