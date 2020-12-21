33
PICKING UP THE PIECES
The Place Hit Hardest By The Virus
The coronavirus has disfigured Gallup, a small New Mexico town near Native American reservations, that is now one of the hardest-hit places in the country.
The LedeGallup, a New Mexico town in between two Native American reservations, was barricaded and non locals weren't allowed to enter for nearly six months between May and November. In December, the county recorded the most per-capita cases among all US metro areas. The tourist town — the popular Route 66 cuts through it — is slowly getting back on track and fighting for its life.
Key Details
- Hospital beds are currently at 99 percent capacity in the county.
- Gallup sits between Navajo Nation and Zuni nation. Close to half of the residents are Native American.
- Hotel managers on Route 66 estimated more than a 50 percent loss in business this year and iconic venues like the El Morro Theater have closed indefinitely.
