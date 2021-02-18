31
+ digg
GOOD NEWS FOR NOW
The Pandemic Is Receding In The Worst Hotspots. Will It Last?
Global cases are at half of their peak a month ago, offering a fragile window of opportunity as vaccinations begin to take effect.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Comments
Login to leave comment