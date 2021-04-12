Picks Video Long Reads Tech
NOSE FOR TROUBLE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via smithsonianmag.com

An intranasal vaccine targeting the mucosal system, a moist tissue that lines your nose and mouth and extends down to your gastrointestinal tract, will help decrease the transmission of COVID-19.

The Lede

Currently, the vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — all of which are intramuscular vaccines, which means they're injected into muscle — have been effective in reducing severe COVID symptoms, but they don't entirely prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. An injection of a vaccine through the nose, one of the major entryways for the virus, could neutralize the virus before it has a chance to enter the human body at all, which would cut down on transmissions.

Key Details

  • It may be at least a year before we see intranasal vaccines being administered, as its development is still at an early clinical trial phase.
  • Those who have already received an intramuscular COVID-19 vaccine would still benefit from getting the intranasal vaccine since it can serve as an immunity booster.
  • Intranasal or oral vaccines are not novel concepts: in the past, they've been used for flu and polio vaccines in the US.

