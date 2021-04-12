NOSE FOR TROUBLE
The Next COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Injected Through The Nose
The LedeCurrently, the vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — all of which are intramuscular vaccines, which means they're injected into muscle — have been effective in reducing severe COVID symptoms, but they don't entirely prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. An injection of a vaccine through the nose, one of the major entryways for the virus, could neutralize the virus before it has a chance to enter the human body at all, which would cut down on transmissions.
Key Details
- It may be at least a year before we see intranasal vaccines being administered, as its development is still at an early clinical trial phase.
- Those who have already received an intramuscular COVID-19 vaccine would still benefit from getting the intranasal vaccine since it can serve as an immunity booster.
- Intranasal or oral vaccines are not novel concepts: in the past, they've been used for flu and polio vaccines in the US.
